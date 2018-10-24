South Africa: ANC, a Rapidly Ageing Party Still Living in the Past

analysis

It is common for governing parties to have certain problems that can or cannot be resolved. They often relate to a party's internal character, and can sometimes be defined as long-term or short-term problems. The real difficulties can come when a party is aware of a long-term problem and yet is unable to resolve it, when what looks like a far-off problem suddenly looms large and almost unfixable. There may now be some evidence that the ANC is allowing a problem of a lack of what it would call "generational renewal" to become a much bigger problem.

The ANC appears to show signs of failure to elevate younger leaders into top leadership positions. This is a classic political problem, often brought about by decisions made by leaders for short-term gains, which later transmogrifies into a massive problem that is almost impossible to solve.

Many political parties around the world can be confronted with a question about whether they should focus on the future or the past. It's a...