Ghana: Chief - Vigilantism Disrupts Peace, Devt

Kuoru Kuri-Buktie Limann IV, the Paramount Chief of Gwollu traditional area in the Upper West Region, has condemned formation of vigilante groups by political parties as unhealthy to economic growth and inimical to national development.

He called on political actors to focus their attention on improving roads, education, health and water systems, to improve living conditions of the citizenry saying, "We want peace and development and not vigilantism".

Speaking to journalists in Gwollu, in the Sissala West District, Kuoru Limann noted that formation of vigilante groups often disrupted law and order as the members without legal authority mostly unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

Some constituency executives and party elders of the NPP in Sissala West convened a press briefing on what they described as "the sorry state of the NPP in the constituency".

"I am pleading with the two factions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to exhaust all avenues for grievances and desist from vigilante actions to have their grievances addressed."

"We want good governance, rule of law, peace and stability in the district to bring about progress, development and advancement and take another look at our roads, water systems, education and fix them."

"Vigilante actions retard social, economic progress and discourage investment, it's not good for our district to be associated with political vigilantism district since our ancestors never fought each other but dialogued, I pledge to invite the two factions for amicable settlement to pave way for peace and development to improve livelihoods in the area," Kuoru Limann assured. -GNA