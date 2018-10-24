Ghana: SSNIT Begins Mass Inspection, Registration Campaign

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has started a mass inspection and registration exercise which will run from October 8, 2018 to December 7, 2018.

Speaking at the commencement of the exercise, the Deputy Director-General, Operations & Benefits Mrs Laurette Korkor Otchere, stressed that it was the right of every working person in Ghana to have their employers pay their monthly social security contributions to SSNIT so they were not 'left out' when they were due to retire.

She emphasised that those employers that failed to register their workers would be opening themselves up to possible prosecution, though this would be the last resort as the Trust was more interested in retrieving workers contributions rather than sending employers to jail.

The mass inspection and registration exercise will culminate in a 'Hit the street campaign' from November 26 to 30, 2018.

During the campaign, staff will pay visits to establishments within their locality with the aim of ensuring that each worker is duly registered on the SSNIT Pension Scheme so that they would not be denied their due when they approach the retirement age or become disabled.

This week long programme is a key component of the Mass Inspection and Registration campaign and is in consonance with Article 3 (Section1 to 3) of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766).

The mass inspection and registration exercise is one of the many proactive approaches being used by the Trust to help it fulfil the key object of ensuring that all establishments and employees are registered and pay the required social security contributions.

This exercise will hinge on a three-prong approach of: knowing or identifying the status of businesses and registering those not registered with SSNIT, identifying and registering all unregistered workers within the inspected establishments and inspecting employer records to ensure compliance with the Pensions Act.