Ghana: Movement to Draw Students to Christ Launched

Kharis Movement, a Christian religious group has been launched at the University of Ghana as part of efforts to bring students closer to Christ.

The Movement following the launch will hold its first conference in February at the University of Ghana before moving to other schools across the country to share the gospel with students and broaden their minds on Christianity alongside, their academic activities.

Lead Pastor for the Kharis Centre International, Pastor Josh Laryea explained that, it was necessary to use students as a tool to share the gospel and ensure that, the future leaders were not only receiving the regular education and degrees but were morally upright.

"This would also ensure that the young ones are not misled as far as the gospel is concerned. We need to create a generation of academically and religiously sound students," he stated.

He said, despite the pursuit of academic laurels, students must also be reminded of their creator and the need to live upright by studying the gospel and knowing the word of God.

"Students would be guided by the Holy Spirit and Christ who is the epitome of morality and also live a righteous life," he explained.

He urged students to come on board and support the Movement as it would go a long way to prepare them for the future.

A schedule based on the academic calendar of the schools he said, shall be released to ensure that most of the universities in the country including the private ones were covered.

The launch was graced by Rev. Francis Kodua and Prophet Gilbert Ossei who shared words of exhortation with students and invited guest.