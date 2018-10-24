24 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Movement to Draw Students to Christ Launched

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael D. Abayateye

Kharis Movement, a Christian religious group has been launched at the University of Ghana as part of efforts to bring students closer to Christ.

The Movement following the launch will hold its first conference in February at the University of Ghana before moving to other schools across the country to share the gospel with students and broaden their minds on Christianity alongside, their academic activities.

Lead Pastor for the Kharis Centre International, Pastor Josh Laryea explained that, it was necessary to use students as a tool to share the gospel and ensure that, the future leaders were not only receiving the regular education and degrees but were morally upright.

"This would also ensure that the young ones are not misled as far as the gospel is concerned. We need to create a generation of academically and religiously sound students," he stated.

He said, despite the pursuit of academic laurels, students must also be reminded of their creator and the need to live upright by studying the gospel and knowing the word of God.

"Students would be guided by the Holy Spirit and Christ who is the epitome of morality and also live a righteous life," he explained.

He urged students to come on board and support the Movement as it would go a long way to prepare them for the future.

A schedule based on the academic calendar of the schools he said, shall be released to ensure that most of the universities in the country including the private ones were covered.

The launch was graced by Rev. Francis Kodua and Prophet Gilbert Ossei who shared words of exhortation with students and invited guest.

Ghana

Closure of Nigerian Owned Shops in Ghana - Did Ghanaian Authorities Cross the Threshold of the Spirit of the Protocol of Ecowas?

In the diaspora, news have circulated on October 17, 2018, that shops owned by Nigerians in Ghana have been closed.… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.