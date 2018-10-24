Ghana: Renovated Okadjakrom E.P Junior High School Block Inaugurated

Former headmaster of Bueman Senior High School (SHS), Nana Gordon Kofi Ansah, single-handedly renovated the E.P Junior High School (JHS), at Okadjakrom in the Jasikan District of the Volta region.

Inaugurating the rehabilitated school block, the Jasikan District Director of Education, Dr Nicholas Darko, commended Nana Ansah for his contribution to the development of education, and urged individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture.

The District Director of Education asked teachers to avoid absenteeism, serve as role models and give off their best to enhance teaching and learning.

He advised the school children to be obedient to their teachers, parents and elders, and learn hard, to enable them to pass their examinations, saying it was the best way they could pay tribute to Nana Ansah.

Nana Ansah said he decided to renovate the school block, which was built by the local people more than a century ago, because it had dilapidated and was declared a death trap by the National Disaster Management and the District Assembly, and should be demolished.

He appealed to parents to ensure that their children go to school so that they could acquire knowledge and skills needed for development, reminding them that education was the best legacy they could bequeath to their children.

Nana Ansah noted that education formed the foundation of development, explaining that it could help remove cultural, socio-economic, religious and political barriers, for unity, peace and progress.

Nana Agyei Kwansah, Amankrado of Okadjakrom, praised Nana Ansah for the support extended, and called on parents to collaborate with school authorities to instil discipline in their wards.

The headmaster of the EP JHS, Mr Charles Hayford Owuani, who received keys to the renovated building from Nana Ansah, thanked him for the assistance, and appealed to philanthropists and organisations to assist schools in their communities, to enhance teaching and learning.

He urged parents to seek the welfare of their children, provide them with educational needs, and ensure that they take their studies seriously.

Mr Owuani appealed to the people to regularly maintain the school building, to prevent it from deteriorating.