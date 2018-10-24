24 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Renovated Okadjakrom E.P Junior High School Block Inaugurated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clemence Okumah

Former headmaster of Bueman Senior High School (SHS), Nana Gordon Kofi Ansah, single-handedly renovated the E.P Junior High School (JHS), at Okadjakrom in the Jasikan District of the Volta region.

Inaugurating the rehabilitated school block, the Jasikan District Director of Education, Dr Nicholas Darko, commended Nana Ansah for his contribution to the development of education, and urged individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture.

The District Director of Education asked teachers to avoid absenteeism, serve as role models and give off their best to enhance teaching and learning.

He advised the school children to be obedient to their teachers, parents and elders, and learn hard, to enable them to pass their examinations, saying it was the best way they could pay tribute to Nana Ansah.

Nana Ansah said he decided to renovate the school block, which was built by the local people more than a century ago, because it had dilapidated and was declared a death trap by the National Disaster Management and the District Assembly, and should be demolished.

He appealed to parents to ensure that their children go to school so that they could acquire knowledge and skills needed for development, reminding them that education was the best legacy they could bequeath to their children.

Nana Ansah noted that education formed the foundation of development, explaining that it could help remove cultural, socio-economic, religious and political barriers, for unity, peace and progress.

Nana Agyei Kwansah, Amankrado of Okadjakrom, praised Nana Ansah for the support extended, and called on parents to collaborate with school authorities to instil discipline in their wards.

The headmaster of the EP JHS, Mr Charles Hayford Owuani, who received keys to the renovated building from Nana Ansah, thanked him for the assistance, and appealed to philanthropists and organisations to assist schools in their communities, to enhance teaching and learning.

He urged parents to seek the welfare of their children, provide them with educational needs, and ensure that they take their studies seriously.

Mr Owuani appealed to the people to regularly maintain the school building, to prevent it from deteriorating.

Ghana

Closure of Nigerian Owned Shops in Ghana - Did Ghanaian Authorities Cross the Threshold of the Spirit of the Protocol of Ecowas?

In the diaspora, news have circulated on October 17, 2018, that shops owned by Nigerians in Ghana have been closed.… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.