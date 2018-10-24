24 October 2018

Malawi: UDF Primary Elections in Limbo

By Owen Khamula

United Democratic Front (UDF), a junior partner in the Democratic Progressive Party government says it is not yet ready with party primary elections, a week after it replaced its elections committee.

UDF publicity secretary Ken Ndanga said the party is still looking into the matter.

"We are taking our time to ensure that everything is fine before the primary elections takes off," said Ndanga.

The former ruling party was supposed to start holding the primary elections this week.

Initially, the primary elections were supposed to start on October 18 but had to be delayed after the previous elections committee was fired due to some anomalies.

In an earlier interview, party secretary general Kandi Padambo said the party has now set up a new elections committee.

"We are in the process of coming up with a new elections committee. The party has already identified the people who will be in this committee and the national publicity secretary will make the announcement very soon as to who will be in this committee," he said.

Padambo said the primary elections will start any day before the end of next week.

Currently, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the main opposition Malawi Congress Party are holding the primary elections in various places in the country.

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) however is yet to hold the crucial primary elections to identity party representatives at the 2019 general election as the movement is grappling with registration issues.

