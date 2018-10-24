24 October 2018

Malawi: ACB Ready to Investigate Karim's Five-Car Donation - CSOs Demand Action

By Wanga Gwede

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) boss Reyneck Matemba has said it was prepared to investigate that an unscrupulous Indian businessman Zameer Karim of Pioneer Investments made a dubious donation of five vehicles worth K85 million to President Peter Mutharika for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Karim, whose Pioneer Investments also donated K145 million to the DPP through a Standard Bank account which Mutharika is the sole signatory, is embroiled in a K2.7 billion police food rations contract controversy.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani told the Weekend Nation newspaper which revealed the donation on Saturday that Mutharika has not personally benefitted from the donation of five units of Nissan NP 300 vehicles that Karim bought from Nissan Malawi. He said the vehicles belonged to DPP.

Civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have since has said it is disillusioned with "the level of impunity with which such a serious matter has been treated by the country's graft-busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau."

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo and his deputy Gift Trapence and regional chairpersons, accused the ACB of being "an accomplice in corruption".

The CSOs have since asked Parliament through Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to institute investigations and come to the bottom of the matter, as per its mandate.

"No is the time for Parliament to live up to its promise and save this country from unacceptable and unprecedented impunity and executive thieving," the HRDC said in the statement.

They are demanding action against Karim and that AfuriatesCB boss Matemba should step down.

The CSOs alleged that Matemba has failed to inspire confidence in dealing with corruption, hence the appeal to parliamentary committee to intervene.

"It is an understatement to say ACB is toothless on the matter, the HRDC now believes ACB is an accomplice in corruption involving the President and the ruling party zealots in the country," reads the statement made available to Nyasa Times.

Human rights activist Charles Kajoloweka, who is director of Youth and Society (YAS), said government needs to explain all dealings it has with Pioneer Investments for the public to appreciate.

He said more revelations on dealings regarding Pioneer Investiments should raise eyebrows.

