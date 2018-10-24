Ghana: Jayee Wins UNESCO Football Tourney

JAYEE University College (JUC) has emerged winners of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organiation (UNESCO) IDUS Inter-Tertiary Games which ended last week at the Wesley Grammar Senior High School in Accra.

JUC football team, started the competition as one of the favourites and proved their worth by 'destroying' all their opponents to clinch the ultimate trophy.

The winners took off on a bright note after they went straight into the second round of the competition as their opponents, Ghana Technology University College, failed to show up.

They went ahead to beat Zenith College 5-3 on penalties in the second game after the keenly contested encounter ended 0-0 after regulation time.

Jayee then booked a date with the host, DOXA for the final match which was described as the 'El Classico' of the competition since both teams indicated their desire to take away the trophy.

As expected, the game ended goalless and was also settled on penalties which saw JUC winning 4-3 to walk away with the ultimate prize.

Other schools that participated in the competition include, Methodist University College, Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Topman M.I, Madina I.S.T, Islamic University, Zenith College and Multimedia Institute of Ghana.

One of the JUC players, Daniel Batarbon, after the game said, their victory was due to hard work and determination.

He said they would work towards building a more formidable team for next year's competition and other tertiary games.

Batarbon urged organisers to build on this year's event and improve same for subsequent years.

Coach of the JUC team, Mr Patrick Ayittah, received a certificate on behalf of the school while other awards including best goalkeeper was presented to DOXA University as well as best referee of the competition.

Chairman of the event and former Black Stars player, Sam Johnson, advised the players to take the sport seriously "since it is one of the biggest earning fields in recent times."

He said the current generation were unfortunate to be able to combine sports with academics, which was not the case during their time, adding that they must make the best out of it.