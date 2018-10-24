Ghana: NEDCo Launches Crusade Against Power Theft in N/R

Tamale — The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has launched a crusade against power theft in the Northern Region, especially the district capitals.

The Head of Services of NEDCo, David Adomako-Mensah, who disclosed this to the press on the sidelines of the handing-over ceremony of health facility to the Sixth Battalion at Kamina in Tamale on Monday, bemoaned that power theft in the area was alarming and that something urgent needed to be done to curb it.

"We are exploring every available means to apprehend all the culprits of the power theft in the area," he stated.

He said that a large numbers of their customers in the region were engaged in illegal connections which, he said, was affecting electricity supply negatively.

Mr Adomako-Mensah explained that many of the culprits who were arrested failed to show up in court.

"A good number of these power theft culprits failed to show up in court so bench warrants have been issued for their arrest," he stated.

He hinted that the management of NEDCo would not relent in its efforts to eliminate illegal connections within its jurisdiction.

Mr. Adomako-Mensah warned that his outfit would not hesitate to even call on the military to apprehend those engaged in the illegal act if the culprits resisted police arrest.

He appealed to the public to support NEDCO to supply them uninterrupted power by exposing those engaged in power theft.

"We are appealing to all, especially the opinion leaders, to assist us to continue to supply power to all by exposing those engaged in illegal connection to us," he pleaded.

Mr Adomako-Mensah advised the public to use LED bulbs, stressing, "It helps to conserve power and it is brighter than other bulbs."

"We would like to recommend LED bulbs to all our customers to use them in your homes and workplaces, it is brighter and cheaper," he added.