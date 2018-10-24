23 October 2018

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Morocco: Train in Deadly Crash Was Going Twice the Speed Limit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
(File photo).

The train involved in a deadly crash in Morocco was traveling at an "excessive" speed when it derailed, prosecutors said. The number of casualties and the response of the national rail company sparked outrage.

The driver of a train that derailed last week in Morocco was charged with involuntary homicide on Tuesday, Morocco's Royal Prosecutor said.

Investigators determined that the "excessive" speed of the train caused it to derail outside the capital, Rabat, on October 16.

They said the train was traveling at 158 kilometers per hour (98 miles per hour) in a zone that had a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour.

At least seven people were killed and 125 others were injured in the crash. Seven of the people hurt in the derailment sustained serious injuries, while a French national was among those killed.

Although the driver has been charged, prosecutors have not said why the train was going so fast at the time of the accident.

The high number of casualties along with the initial silence of the national rail company ONCF following the accident sparked outrage in Morocco.

rs/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Morocco

Govt. Expects Growth Rate of Around 3.2% (2019 Finance Bill)

The government projects to achieve a growth rate of 3.2% in 2019 and to contain inflation to less than 2%, said Monday… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.