Morocco: Train in Deadly Crash Was Going Twice the Speed Limit

The train involved in a deadly crash in Morocco was traveling at an "excessive" speed when it derailed, prosecutors said. The number of casualties and the response of the national rail company sparked outrage.

The driver of a train that derailed last week in Morocco was charged with involuntary homicide on Tuesday, Morocco's Royal Prosecutor said.

Investigators determined that the "excessive" speed of the train caused it to derail outside the capital, Rabat, on October 16.

They said the train was traveling at 158 kilometers per hour (98 miles per hour) in a zone that had a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour.

At least seven people were killed and 125 others were injured in the crash. Seven of the people hurt in the derailment sustained serious injuries, while a French national was among those killed.

Although the driver has been charged, prosecutors have not said why the train was going so fast at the time of the accident.

The high number of casualties along with the initial silence of the national rail company ONCF following the accident sparked outrage in Morocco.

rs/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)