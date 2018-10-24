Angola: Head of State Sets Up Commission for Civil Decorations

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Tuesday set up the Commission for Civil Decorations, co-ordinated by Frederico Cardoso, State minister and head of the Civil Office (chief of staff) of the President of the Republic.

On a press note, the Civil Office of the President of the Republic informs that the commission, among other duties, is tasked with drafting a list of civil decorations, honorific awards and distinctions.

The commission must also provide opinion-reports on proposals for different types of distinctions, among other aspects.

In a different dispatch, the Head of State also set up the Commission for Military Decorations, co-ordinated by the State minister and head of the Security Office of the President of the Republic.