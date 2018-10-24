24 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Sets Up Commission for Civil Decorations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Tuesday set up the Commission for Civil Decorations, co-ordinated by Frederico Cardoso, State minister and head of the Civil Office (chief of staff) of the President of the Republic.

On a press note, the Civil Office of the President of the Republic informs that the commission, among other duties, is tasked with drafting a list of civil decorations, honorific awards and distinctions.

The commission must also provide opinion-reports on proposals for different types of distinctions, among other aspects.

In a different dispatch, the Head of State also set up the Commission for Military Decorations, co-ordinated by the State minister and head of the Security Office of the President of the Republic.

Angola

Minister Defends Media Regulation

Joao Melo praised the importance of bodies and structures such as the Platform for Social Media Regulators of… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.