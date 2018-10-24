23 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria's Hauwa Ojeifo Nominated for 'MTV EMA Generation Change Award'

Photo: Premium Times
Hauwa Ojeifo
By Njideka Agbo

Nigeria's Hauwa Ojeifo, founder of She Writes Woman, has been nominated for the first-ever MTV EMA Generation Change Award, an award that recognises young people who are making efforts to change the world.

Speaking on the nomination, the 26-year-old Queen's Young Leader awardee told Guardian Life,

Honestly, it's incredibly humbling to realise that the work we do through She Writes Woman is being recognised halfway across the world. I'm just happy to see the shift in how people receive the topic of mental health and sexual violence. #GenerationSafe to me, is raising a generation that creates Safe places you can talk without fear and be heard without judgment. So I pray we win this at #MTVEMA

Sonita Alizadeh - 21 years, Afghanistan - #MTVEMA #GenerationEndChildMarriage

Sonita uses her rap songs and her powerful voice to help end the scourge of child marriage, supports girls' right to choose their own destiny and inspire people to dream big.

Mohamad Aljounde - 17 years, Lebanon - #MTVEMA #GenerationRefugeeRights

Defender of children's rights, Mohamad built a school in a refugee camp in Lebanon to give children access to education, all using the power of storytelling to shed light on their realities in a country with a war in progress.

Ellen Jones - 20 years, UK - #MTVEMA #GenerationInclusion

Activist and creator of content focuses on LGBTQ + rights, mental health, disability rights and feminist issues, using digital media to make changes.

Xiuhtezcatl "X" Martinez - 18, USA - #MTVEMA #GenerationEarthGuardians Climate

Activist, hip-hop artist and powerful voice at the forefront of the youth-led environmental movement.

Hauwa Ojeifo - 26, Nigeria - #MTVEMA #GenerationSafe

A bold innovator who founded a movement of love, hope and support to give voice to mental health in Nigeria.

The awards will be presented during the red carpet at the MTV EMA2018 in Spain on the 4th of November.

