Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Named UN Personality of the Year

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has been named the United Nations Personality of the Year in Kenya.

Kipchoge, who set a new World marathon record when he retained his Berlin Marathon title in 2 hours, 01 minutes and 39 seconds, was named on Wednesday for exhibiting extraordinary accomplishment that involves initiative, integrity and courage.

Not only did Kipchoge exhibit these qualities when breaking the World record but also for his work on combating HIV/AIDS.

Kipchoge, who is the 2016 Rio Olympic Marathon champion, was feted during the United Nations’ 73rd Anniversary celebrations at UN’s offices in Gigiri, Nairobi.

The 33-year-old is among three Kenyan athletes nominated for the 2018 Male World Athlete of the Year.

Kipchoge has been nominated alongside 2018 Diamond League winners Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m) and Emmanuel Korir (800m).