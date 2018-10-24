Nigeria: Samsung Heavy Industries Supports Eye Surgery for 102 Nigerian

With the assistance of Samsung Heavy Industries of Nigeria (SHIN), 102 Nigerian patients with cataracts and at risk of blindness have successfully recovered their eyesight with Vision Care, an organisation under the World Health Organisation (WHO).

SHIN's intervention in Nigeria's health sector is in addition to the contributions of the global giant in promoting Nigerian Content where young Nigerians get world class training and certification at the Welding Qualification Centre in Lagos as part of SHIN's social contribution and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The firm, according to a statement, participated in a medical camp for cataract patients from October 8 to 12 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Lagos.

Samsung said since 2015 it had worked with Vision Care in the annual Eye Camp to give free cataract surgeries to individuals who cannot afford the treatment.

According to a statement by SHIN, 250 patients have received their eyesight from the previous camps.

The statement added that this year alone, 102 cataract surgeries were successfully done.

The Korean and Nigerian employees from SHIN, who have actively participated in the eye camp, were said to have acquired the basic knowledge about ophthalmology through pre-orientation.

They actively assisted the medical staff in the overall medical treatment process such as patient reception, disinfection, injection of eye drops, vision test, and helping the patients to wear a protective cap to ensure the operations went well even with difficulties in the hospital, and the existing medical environment.

An employee from SHIN, Ifeyinwa, who assisted the medical staff in the operating room, said, "I did not know that there were so many cataract patients in Nigeria, and it was a wonderful feeling to assist in restoring eyesight to them. I am immensely proud of Samsung for doing such noble activities."

Onyinye, who brought her sick brother with her mother, told journalists that, "My brother, Paul, has been impaired in his eyes and ears since he was born. Thank you for letting him see the world after 15 years."

Apart of this programme, as part of Samsung's social contribution to the Nigerian community, SHIN has established a world-class Welding Qualification Centre in Lagos. This centre has trained 530 young Nigerians and they have received international certifications which they can use for many job opportunities.