Uganda: Army Denies Picking Former MP Kipoi From Luzira Prison

The whereabouts of the jailed former Bubulo West MP, Tonny Nsubuga Kipoi still remains unknown.

There were reports last Saturday quoting Kipoi's lawyer, Rtd. Major Ronald Iduli, saying his client was missing from Luzira prison where he had been remanded.

Iduli had visited Luzira Prisons to consult his client but was reportedly told that he was picked by Military Police Officer to appear before the High court Civil Division on the orders of Justice, Musa Sekaana.

It came after Justice Sekaana issued orders on October 10th directing government to produce Kipoi in Court on October 17th where he was expected to deliver his ruling on his application seeking to block his trial in the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala.

The Uganda Prison Services Spokesperson, Frank Baine also confirmed that Kipoi was picked up by Military Police officers who presented a production warrant indicating that he was needed in the General Court Martial.

He however, says Kipoi didn't return to Luzira Prison as expected. Despite being picked up by Military Police, Kipoi didn't turn up in court. The representative of the Attorney General Geoffrey Atwiine didn't explain to Court why the suspect wasn't in court as directed by the Judge.

Major John Bizimana, the Registrar of the General Court Martial denied issuing a production warrant for Kipoi.

"For us we remanded Kipoi to Luzira Prisons a few months ago and we know that he is in Luzira. May be if he was remanded somewhere else by another Court but not on the orders of the General Court Martial", Bizimana told URN.

However, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the Deputy UPDF Spokesperson on Tuesday evening told URN all he knows is that the former legislator is in Luzira Prisons.

"The last time I heard is that Kipoi was in Luzira. Since he was remanded to Luzira a few months ago, I have not had any other briefing about him," said Lt.Col Akiiki.

By press time, Mr Baine couldn't be reached to establish whether they had finally managed to trace the whereabouts of Kipoi as repeated calls to his mobile couldn't go through.

Kipoi's lawyer, Rtd. Major Iduli told URN that he will visit Makindye Military barracks later today to try and establish whether his client is there. He explained that Kipoi's relatives tried to visit the military barracks but were turned away because it wasn't a visitation day.

Kipoi is charged with six UPDF soldiers for offenses related to security. The other suspects are; RA 129817 SGT Okeng, RA 140400 L/CPL Rogers Mweru, RA 13014 SGT Yunus Lemertga, RA 2077006 PTE Ifosiga Saidi Dodla, RA 196740 L/CPL Cassim Adams Mawa, RA 37791 CPL James Shimali and RA 37702 CPL Yusuf Kiisa.

Prosecution alleges that between 2011 and 2012 in diverse places in Uganda specifically in Kampala, Mpigi, Luwero Entebbe, Fort Portal, Mbale Masaka and Nakasongola, the accused contrived a plot to over through the government of Uganda. The group is expected to return to the Army General Court Martial on October, 29 when the trial shall resume.