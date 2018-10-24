Kenya: Glittering Eliud Kipchoge Wins UN Award

Photo: Capital FM

Eliud Kipchoge wins the 2018 London marathon title on April 22, 2018

Nairobi — Superstar Eliud Kipchoge, the reigning World men's Marathon record holder, was on Wednesday named the United Nations person of the year in Kenya.

Kipchoge was awarded by the United Nations office in Nairobi by Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma.

The Olympic champion was awarded for his extraordinary performances, his work on HIV/AIDS in Kenya, and his endurance and courage.

"I will continue conserving the wild animal for the better future for our generation, today the birthday of United Nations, I am glad to be honored and awarded on this special day, I will continue working hard being productive, being responsible in the society and inspire millions of youth in the whole world," an elated Kipchoge said in his speech.

Juma said he was awarded for his athletic heroism and determination to advance the spirit of sports.

Kipchoge was feted as the United Nations celebrated its 73rd anniversary.

Kipchoge, who has had a sterling season, setting the fastest time of 2:01.39, was nominated for the 2018 IAAF Male Athlete of the Year award amongst other athletes.

The 10 nominees were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.