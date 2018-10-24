Angola: Amputee Football Team Leave for World Cup Venue

Photo: Angop

A training session of the Angolan Amputee Football Team.

Luanda — With eight vice-champion players (Culiacan2014), the Angolan National Amputee Football Team left last Tuesday for Guadalajara, Mexico, where next Saturday will face Spain for the debut round of the World Cup.

Ready to do better than in the previous world championship, also disputed in Mexico, the goalkeeper Jesus Mateus, the defenders Celestino António, Neves Undungo and Jesus Morais, the midfielder Laurindo Lucamba, as well as the strikers Heno Guilherme, José Candeeiro and Sabino Joaquim will make use of their experience to help the squad do better than the second position of last cup.

Thus, the Angolan squad, coached by Augusto Baptista "Cheto", are being pressurised to bring the cup home.

The World Cup will be disputed from 27 October to 05 November.

Angola is in group D.

Check bellow the composition of the groups:

Group A: Mexico, England, Ireland and Uruguay

Group B: Argentina, Italy, France and Ghana

Group C: Polonia, Japan, Colombia and Costa Rica

Group D: Angola, Spain, Ukraine and Haiti