Namibia: Health Ministry to Develop National Strategic Plan On Suicide

The Ministry of Health and Social Services sand stakeholders are busy with the development of the second National Strategic Plan on Suicidology in the country.

The first consultation meeting took place this week at the ministry's head office and the World Health Organization Namibia is in support of the initiative.

The consultations will conclude on 25 October with a public lecture on the global status of suicide and suicide prevention will be done, led by a consultant from Ireland.

The ministry said it intends to launch the Report on the National Study on the Prevalence of and Interventions in relation to suicide in the country.

Meanwhile WHO said the strategy will draw from a national study on the prevalence and causes of suicide in the country and will be informed by global guidelines on suicide prevention.

According to statistics from the Health Ministry, an estimated 131 Namibians committed suicide between April and July alone this year.

