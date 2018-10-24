24 October 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Afrocup - 1º De Agosto Fail to Get Pass to Champions League Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto squad last Tuesday in Tunis lost 2-4 to Tunisia's Esperance, in the second-leg encounter of the semi-final of the African Champion Clubs Cup in football.

After getting a 1-0 win in the first-leg match played in Luanda (Angola), 1º de Agosto left for Tunis galvanised by that result and with high hopes of being able to secure the pass for the final, which would be the first time for the team.

In Tunis, 1º de Agosto started the game with an obvious determination to open the score and so it happened. Geraldo did it for the squad at the ninth minute of the encounter.

However, still in the first half of the game the home team managed to move ahead of the score, through Beelaili (penalty) and Yaakoubi.

In the second half, 1º de Agosto managed to draw the game, at 65 minutes through Mongo, but the home team, galvanised by their supporters, changed the result again to their advantage, first through Jouini and then Badri.

Although accepting the result, the 1º de Agosto board complained about the poor performance of the Zambian referee, who annulled what would be a third goal of the Angolan team allegedly due to a foul on the opponents' goalkeeper.

Angola

Amputee Football Team Leave for World Cup Venue

With eight vice-champion players (Culiacan2014), the Angolan National Amputee Football Team left last Tuesday for… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.