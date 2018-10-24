Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto squad last Tuesday in Tunis lost 2-4 to Tunisia's Esperance, in the second-leg encounter of the semi-final of the African Champion Clubs Cup in football.

After getting a 1-0 win in the first-leg match played in Luanda (Angola), 1º de Agosto left for Tunis galvanised by that result and with high hopes of being able to secure the pass for the final, which would be the first time for the team.

In Tunis, 1º de Agosto started the game with an obvious determination to open the score and so it happened. Geraldo did it for the squad at the ninth minute of the encounter.

However, still in the first half of the game the home team managed to move ahead of the score, through Beelaili (penalty) and Yaakoubi.

In the second half, 1º de Agosto managed to draw the game, at 65 minutes through Mongo, but the home team, galvanised by their supporters, changed the result again to their advantage, first through Jouini and then Badri.

Although accepting the result, the 1º de Agosto board complained about the poor performance of the Zambian referee, who annulled what would be a third goal of the Angolan team allegedly due to a foul on the opponents' goalkeeper.