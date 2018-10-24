South Africa: Grey College to Host 2019 Craven Week

The U18 Craven Week will return to Grey College in the Bloemfontein for the first time since 2005, when the popular schools rugby showcase plays out from July 1-6, 2019.

The flagship tournament in the SA Rugby Youth Weeks series will run concurrently with the Academy Week at Grey College, while the Learners with Special Education Needs (LSEN) week will be hosted at the same venue two weeks earlier from June 17-20.

The U13 Craven Week and U16 Grant Khomo Week will be hosted at Hoërskool Rob Ferreira in Mpumalanga from June 24-28, with the National Girls U16 and U18 Weeks returning to Jeppe High School in Johannesburg from June 17-21.

The U18 Craven Week and Academy Week competitions will follow the same competition format as the last few seasons, which saw the Blue Bulls, Golden Lions, Sharks and Western Province field invitational sides in addition to their regular Craven Week teams.

Zimbabwe, Namibia, will only play in the Academy Week, while Eastern Province Country Districts (CD), Griquas CD and Border CD will have the option of participating in the Academy Week. The U18 Craven Week will again feature 18 teams and the Academy Week 28 teams.

SA Rugby Youth Weeks 2019 fixtures (all subject to change, times TBC):

U18 Craven Week:

Monday, 1 July:

Valke v Leopards

SWD v Pumas

Western Province v Boland

Free State v Sharks

Tuesday, 2 July:

Griquas v Limpopo Blue Bulls

Blue Bulls XV v Golden Lions XV

Griffons v Eastern Province

Border v Blue Bulls

Golden Lions v Western Province XV

U16 Grant Khomo Week:

Monday, 24 June:

Namibia v Border CD

Griquas v Zimbabwe

Golden Lions v Leopards

Valke v Griffons

Western Province v Boland

Border v Sharks

Blue Bulls v Eastern Province

Free State v SWD

Pumas v Limpopo Blue Bulls

U13 Craven Week:

Monday, 24 June:

Free State v Namibia

Leopards v Border CD

Griquas v Zimbabwe

Blue Bulls v Eastern Province

SWD v Sharks

Golden Lions v Border

Border v Limpopo Blue Bulls

Western Province v Valke

Pumas v Griffons

SA LSEN Week:

Monday, 17 June:

Valke v Blue Bulls

Western Province v Eastern Province

Boland v SWD

Free State v Pumas

Golden Lions v Leopards

Griffons v Sharks

Golden Lions EE v Gauteng XV

Source: Sport24