South Africa: Motswako Pioneer and Rapper HHP Dies

Jabulani Tsambo, better known as Hip Hop Pantsula or Jabba, has died aged 38, his wife and publicist Lerato Sengadi confirmed. Tributes have been pouring in from his fans and the likes of popular rapper AKA. Details surrounding his death are still unclear. The Bosso Kemang star admitted to trying to die by suicide three times in 2015, by visiting a website to get information on how to end his life. Jabba had just released a new EP titled Feels Good To Be Back.

