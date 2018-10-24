Kenya: Jacque Maribe, Joseph Irungu to Return to Court Tuesday

Photo: Capital FM

Television journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu have denied last month’s murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie will know on Tuesday whether they will be released on bond or not pending their murder trial.

The two, who had been in remand for more than two weeks, pleaded to the charge afresh Thursday morning after the prosecution amended the charge sheet to include the words, that the committed the offence with others not before court.

The case was adjourned briefly to allow advocates representing various parties peruse a probation report filed in court regarding the two suspects.

The lovers, who have since denied killing Ms Kimani on September 19, want to be released on bond arguing that they will not interfere with witness or abscond the trial.

NGO APPLICATION

Meanwhile, Justice Wakiaga rejected an application by an NGO calling itself Empowering Africa Through Media, saying it has failed to disclose its interest in the case.

The judge also expunged an affidavit filed by the chairman of the NGO, Mr Josiah Murigu, from the court record.

He said should the NGO feel they have to participate in the case, it should file a proper application.