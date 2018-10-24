24 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bishop Kagunda, Three Clerics to Settle Gay Case Out of Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wangui

A defamation case on homosexuality, involving Anglican Church Bishop Joseph Kagunda and three clerics, will now be resolved outside court by a mediator.

Justice Abigail Mshilla, of the High Court in Nyeri, on Wednesday summoned two lead lawyers in the dispute to her chambers and advised them to try the alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

HEARING SUSPENDED

Reverend Paul Warui, Archdeacon John Gachau and Reverend James Maigua filed a defamation suit in 2015 against the bishop of the Mt Kenya West Diocese..

They had been suspended over allegations of engaging in homosexuality three years ago but were exonerated by the court.

They filed the suit arguing they suffered psychological trauma following their ex-communication from church and the claims about their sexuality.

The judge suspended the hearing and ordered that the file be referred to an accredited mediator.

The clerics, through lawyer David Onsare, said they want Mr Kagunda compelled to apologise in writing in the local dailies and compensate them for defamation.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, Justice Mshilla observed the need for the parties to try settling their dereferences outside the court.

MEDIATOR CHOICE

Mr Onasre and the church's lawyer Wachira Nderitu did not reject the advice but asked for time to select a mediator.

The two lawyers were given a list of six accredited mediators in Nyeri - David Mwaure Waihiga, Lucy Waruguru Mwai, Charles Migwi, Lydiah Wambui Wakahu, Joakim Mulama Oundo and Rose Wanjiku Muturi.

One of them will help the parties settle the case and file the agreement in court, for the judge to record as its order.

If the mediation fails, the court will hear and determine the matter.

Four witnesses, including Lay Canon Wilfred Gichuki Nderitu and three young men from the church, were to testify yesterday in defence of the Bishop. They did not since the two sides allowed the option of mediation.

The three priests were reinstated, after the Labour court quashed the bishop's decision to suspend them, and awarded Sh6.8 million as compensation.

The case will be mentioned on November 30 for the lawyers to confirm selection of the mediator and for directions on the process to be given.

Kenya

Sharon Otieno Murder Case - Obado Released on Bail

Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado has finally been set free pending the murder trial he is facing. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.