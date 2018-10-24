24 October 2018

Nigerian Professor Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

By Adejumo Kabir

A lecturer at Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Frank Onyezili, has alleged committed suicide, official told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Onyezili, who was a professor at the Department of Biological Sciences in the institution, died last Friday.

Malik Abdullahi, a student of his department, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview, said that the news became popular on campus on Monday.

"Many of the students at the department and school generally got to know about his death on Monday. It is a painful thing because he was one of the better heads in the department," he said.

Another source, a staff this time who pleaded anonymity told PREMIUM TIMES that the lecturer allegedly drank poison after leaving behind a suicide note.

"He actually left a note behind speaking about his death. One that many believed should not be disconnected from the fact that his family abandoned him to live and suffer here."

When PREMIUM TIMES asked if he actually saw the note the professor left behind, he told our correspondent that "it is not about seeing the note alone this time. It is about what many of the people in the university community know."

The spokesperson of the institution, Roseline Waku, confirmed the incident but declined talking about the details of the note the deceased left behind.

"It is true but I could not have access to the note," she said.

The state's police spokesperson, Moses Joel, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages as at the time of filling this report.

PREMIUM TIMES however learnt that students and colleagues of Mr Onyezili have been visiting his house on campus to sign condolence register.

