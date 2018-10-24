Liberia: LCL Aids Program Wants Holistic Program

... To Prevent HIV and AIDS In Liberia

The Lutheran Church in Liberia (LCL) HIV and AIDS program says the smart way in responding to the Country's current HIV situation is to have holistic programs and strategies void of stigma and discrimination.

Currently, an estimated 43,000 persons are said to be living with HIV in the country, according to the Joint United Nations Program on AIDS (UNAIDS) 2017 spectrum estimates on HIV.

The UNAIDS spectrum estimates show that out of this number, women account for 24,000, men 15,000 and children 4,000.

It also shows that 10,131 (23%) are on treatment with 2,900 new infection occurring annually.

Rev. Janice F. Gonoe, Director of the LCL HIV and AIDS program said the trend HIV virus is taking, there is a need to ensure an all-inclusive program that brings everybody especially key population on board to reduce new infections.

Speaking following a meeting with 45 religious leaders in the Lutheran Church, Rev. Gonoe said if the country must progress for an HIV free society, everybody is needed on board.

Rev. Gonoe said the church is finding it difficult to accept the issues of sexual minority, vulnerable and key populations, which can undermine the response of HIV.

According to her it is now time that religious leaders talk about taboos undermining the HIV effort in the country, including sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

She said "the church is not willing to hear about LGBT/Key pop.

If we are talking about Sexual Reproductive we need to welcome people who they are and allow them have access to healthcare so they can't be threat to society."

By 2020, Liberia and the rest of the world over have committed to ensuring that 90 percent of people who are HIV infected will be diagnosed, 90 percent of people who are diagnosed will be placed on antiretroviral treatment and 90 percent of those who are on treatment will have virus load suppressed.

Liberia has already developed a roadmap document, the Strategic HIV Framework 2015-2020 to holistically respond to threats HIV poses to the country's population.