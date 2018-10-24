Western Sahara: Delegation of Ujtsario Undetakes a Visti to Italy

Ferrara (Italy) — An high ranking delegation of Saharawi Trade Union (UJTSARIO) led by the Secretary-General, Mr. Salama Al-Bashir, undetook a visite to Italy at the invitation of the Confederation of Italian Workers to take part at the Ferrara Trade Union Conference

Speaking at the event, Ujtsario SG has briefed the attendees on the latest developments of the national cause in addition to the situation of Saharawi Trade Union , praising the continued support of the Italian trade union to the struggle of the Sahrawi people

The Frente POLISARIO representative to Italy Omar Mih has also addressed the participants of the diplomatic achievements of the Saharawi issue at the regional, continental and international level

The conference has seen also a screening of documentary film on the just cause of the Sahrawi people as well as various interventions on the situation of the Sahrawi people in the Occupied Territories and in the Refugee Camps, it should be recalled SPS