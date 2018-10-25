Kenya: Shabana Look to Reclaim Glory in NSL Play-Off

Former Kenya Premier League giants Shabana FC face an acid test when they take on Taita Taveta county club, Mwatate FC in the National Super League (NSL) promotion play-off at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday from 1pm.

The two sides finished second in the Football Kenya Federation third tier zones A and B.

The winner of the playoff will join Zone A champions Fortune Sacco and their Zone B counterparts Eldoret Youth in the 2019 second tier league.

Fortune Sacco bagged 63 points from 26 matches to top Zone A as Eldoret Youth's unbeaten run led them atop Zone B on 70 points from a similar number of games.

Since relegation from the NSL in 2014, Shabana has been playing Division One matches in Zone B and fell short in their quest to win the league losing out to rivals Eldoret Youth who -took the crown.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Shabana head coach Andrew Kanuli confirmed that all players were fit for the play-off.

Sports enthusiasts in the region have been up in arms over the team's failure to feature in NSL and KPL.

"We registered two wins in a row during our last games this season signalling our capability and I want to confirm that we are equal to the task," Kanuli added.

His sentiments were echoed by former international forward Bob Mugalia, who believes the club will return to the second tier.

"I want to promise Shabana fans good results since we have prepared well for the match and we always put God first," he said.

Mwatate United's head coach Bobic Odewa affirmed that it will be a competitive encounter saying that either team deserves to win.

"We have good players who will compete well. I am expecting good football that day," he said. Locals in Kisii have urged the county government to ferry fans to Nairobi as the club lacks a vehicle.