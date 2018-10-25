25 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Big Names Sign Up for Hill Climb Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdul Sidi

The next Chloride Exide-sponsored Hill race will be held at a new venue on November 24 and 25.

The new uphill battle ground for man and machine will be at the Malewa Bay, which is situated about 12kms off the Nakuru-Moi Highway on the Moi North Lake Road.

The major economic activity at Malewa Bay is horticultural farm.

The event will be organised by the Fat Rhinos in conjunction with the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club of Nakuru.

Onkar Rai won the first round of the series that was held on the outskirts of Naivasha.

There will be seven different classes for competition namely Bikes, Quads, 4WDs, Raids, Classics, Buggies and Juniors.

Drivers from each of the classes will be aiming to set the fastest times up the 3km climb.

The main focus for fans will undoubtedly be on drivers who are regular competitors in the national rallies competing in the 4WD category.

Leading drivers from the Kenya National Rally Championship contenders will battle it out to see who is fastest up the three-kilometre steep stretch.

Confirmed entries include rally heavyweights Baldev Chager, Carl Tundo, Ian Duncan, Onkar Rai and Tejvir Rai.

The 3km stretch is expected to be graded to make sure competitors can comfortably attempt to achieve the highest speeds possible as they race for glory.

The stretch has been measured to rise from the bottom of the hill at 1,900 meters to the top at 2,200 meters.

Machines varying from ordinary rally cars to buggies and motorcycles will be seen in action at the hands of some of renowned competitors on the local scene.

Cars will run at two minutes intervals in the competitive heats while motorcycles will run at one

Kenya

