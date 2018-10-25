Kenya: Ayoo Wins Atlancis Sponsored Waziri Golf Cup

Nairobi — Handicap 18 player Bram Ayoo emerged the overall winner in the Atlancis and ICT Authority sponsored Waziri Cup Golf tournament after beating a field of over 120 golfers at the Par 72 Karen Country Club course.

Ayoo oozed confidence from the first tee and posted an amazing 44 points to win the top prize in an event presided over by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

Joseph Kyalo of Golf Park playing off handicap 28 emerged the overall runner up with 43 stableford points.

"Everything just worked perfectly for me though I must say, hard work and determination played a big role as I kept improving by each hole," Ayoo, who was overly excited with his victory, said.

Railway's Millicent Mello playing off handicap 37 was third overall with 42 points, beating men's winner Sydney Shikalo of Golf Park on count back.

Taking the ladies' title also with 37 points was handicap 34 Rose Chepkemoi. The nines went to Daniel Kinyua on 21 points and F. Wangila on 22 points.

Nearest to the pin horners went to Muthaiga Golf Club Captain. James Ondigo and Milli Nyaga.

Best effort or "Pinga Mingi" prize went to handicap 28 Royal Nairobi golfer Charles Maloba on 14 points.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Atlancis CEO Daniel Kinyua thanked golfers for supporting the ICT industry by using its wide range of products which he said have citupulted the sector into a vibrant entity.

CS Mucheru also thanked the golfers for gracing the golf tournament which is a precursor to the ongoing "Connected Summit 2018" at Bomas of Kenya.

The summit is the biggest ICT Platform in the region that has attracted over 500 ICT thought leaders, experts and decision makers across the region to deliberate and provide ICT sector related solutions.

ATLANCIS Technologies is a leading provider in innovative Enterprise ICT solutions that are customized to fit the needs of our clients whether small, medium or large, with our operations spanning Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Zambia.

"We are privileged to be partnering with the ICT Authority together with other players in the ICT industry in the Connected Kenya Summit. We believe that IT enterprises in Africa have come of age and are more than capable of providing world class technological solutions some of which will be on display during the summit," Atlancis CEO Daniel Kinyua stated.

"The Waziri Cup Golf Tournament has been a good opportunity to break the ice and set the pace to what we believe will be a very impressive display of Kenyan IT ingenuity," he added.