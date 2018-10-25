Kenya: Siwa, Kipkorir Out to Reclaim Stanchart Title

Nairobi — Former Standard Chartered Marathon winners will be eyeing to reclaim the title when the event gets underway on Sunday in Nairobi.

The 2014 champion Reuben Kipruto Siwa and Joshua Kipkorir winner in 2016 and will be back with an aim of setting a record of emerging as the first athletes to win it more than once.

Sammy Kipyego placed 21st (2:17.22), Cornelius Chepkok who was in the 22nd position in 2:18.00 and the 27th place finisher Hannington Kimaiyo during last year's event will be seeking for the first victories in the Stanchart marathon.

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon champion, Elisha Barno (2:11:58), 2017 Amita Health Fit America Half Chicago bronze medalist Calvin Chemoiywo and Vincent Krop a 14th place finisher at the Singapore Stanchart marathon in 2009 (2:16.15) are in the fray.

The BelfiusBrussells marathon Julius Kiprono (2:17.00), the Hainan Sanya International Marathon silver medalist William Ekai (2:20.53), the 2014 Khon Kaen (Thailand) winner Sammy Kipkorir (2:17.03) are also in contention.

The defending champions Brimin Kipkorir and Celestine Chepchirchir are yet to express interests for their second straight titles as they are to confirm participation.

Fresh from winning the Bank of Jiangsu Nanjing Lishui Half Marathon (China) Naomi Jepkorir is aiming for maiden victory of the Standard Chartered Marathon women's crown.

Jepkorir with a winning time of 1:17.05 ast the the Bank of Jiangsu Nanjing Lishui Half Marathon, starts as the favourite.

The 2016 Rock and Roll Madrid marathon fifth place finisher Sylvia Jemeli in a time of 2:44.31 has expressed her interest for the race's top honours.

Spanish women's all-comers' best Valary Ayaibei will be defending defend her Half Marathon.

Aiyabei clocked 2:21:38 to become the first Kenyan woman to win at the Chinese capital.