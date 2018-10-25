25 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: New Cabinet - A Skillful Blend of Age, Gender and Technocrats

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athan Tashobya

When President Kagame announced his new Cabinet last week, among the things that stood out was the number of women appointed and the entry of youthful first-timers.

For people not familiar with Rwandan politics, this is without a doubt exciting - rightly so.

There is a lot of talk about the low number of young leaders in Africa and yet the average age of youth on the continent is less than 20, creating a disconnect with the leadership in many places.

In addition, there are too few women in leadership positions yet their roles in the socio-economic growth of any country is critical.

This probably explains why transformational leaders are increasingly building teams with more women and younger members.

For Rwanda, this journey did not start last week with the appointment of the new cabinet.

It has been on for more than a decade.

About 15 years ago, Rwanda was ranked 37 globally for the number of seats held by women in Parliament.

Today, at over 60 percent, Rwanda has the highest percentage of women in parliament in the world.

The previous cabinet had more than 40 percent women, a high proportion by any standards. With the latest reshuffle, women hold more than half the full ministerial positions.

To understand the age demographic of the new cabinet, one has to appreciate the country's journey. The liberation struggle was organised, commanded and won by men and women largely under 35.

The youngest minister is currently 31 and was a member of the previous cabinet. With the entry and re-appointment of other youthful men and women, the average age of the new cabinet has fallen to 47.5 years.

Of course, it is not only youthfulness or being a woman that qualifies one to be a leader, but a combination of other factors including skill, experience and the ability to deliver results.

However, if the Rwanda's transformation over the last two decades is anything to go by, the performance of women and young Rwandans in various leadership positions across sectors serves as motivation to include them more.

Rwanda

Rulindo, Gifurwe Substations Inaugurated Following Upgrade

Two upgraded substations which are expected to improve efficiency in power supply, especially in the Northern Province,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.