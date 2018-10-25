Rwanda: Why Bk Group Made Changes to Its Executive Committee

BK Group, yesterday announced the addition of a new member to the company's executive committee, with the appointment of Regis Rugemanshuro as Chief Digital Officer for Bank.

Rugemanshuro was previously the Chief Executive Officer of BK TecHouse Ltd, a subsidiary of the group.

By making the adjustment in the management, the group said that they are keen on powering core operations with requisite technology hence creating the position.

With digitisation fast changing the banking sector across the world and consequently increasing speed, ease, convenience and accessibility, there are growing investment in digital systems to go beyond having digital services and customer interactions.

The bank is currently in the process of raising funds for digitisation of its operations by cross-listing in the Nairobi Stock Exchange.

Rugemanshuro was the first Chief Executive BK TecHouse, where he has served for the last two years.

Prior to joining BK Group Plc, Rugemanshuro spent his career in the United States consulting for the global Tech giants such as Hewlett Packard (HP) as a Program Manager and later with Accenture PLC in Washington.

The group appointed Claude Munyangabo, to take charge of BK TecHouse as Managing Director.

Munyangabo previously worked as Manager of Business Development and has about 10 years of experience in the Telecommunication and Technology Business.

BK Group PLC Chief Executive Officer Diane Karusisi said that the adjustments are expected to drive the firm's digital transformation.

BK Group PLC recently announced a net profit of Rwf13.4 billion in the first six months of 2018. This is a 17.8 per cent growth from the same period last year.

The changes come at a time when the group is in the process of cross listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange by November 30th this year.

The group is offering a total of 222,222,222 new ordinary shares at Rwf270 per ordinary share Offer Price to raise approximately Rwf60B before expenses in new equity capital.

Existing shareholders have priority and have a have the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share for every three ordinary shares held on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

The process is expected to increase between $60m-$70m with a section of it earmarked for continued digitization of the Group's operations.

The group registered a net income of Rwf13.4B (about $ 15.4 million) in the first half of 2018 and projected post-tax profits of about Rwf28B profit at the end of 2018.