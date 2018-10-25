25 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rulindo, Gifurwe Substations Inaugurated Following Upgrade

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

Two upgraded substations which are expected to improve efficiency in power supply, especially in the Northern Province, were inaugurated on Wednesday.

The substations are Rulindo and Gifurwe located in Rulindo and Burera districts respectively.

The upgrade on Rulindo substation, according to officials, was informed by the overload of the existing small substation, which had to be transformed into a switching substation linked to Gabiro substation.

The transformer of Gifurwe substation was destroyed in 1994, hence necessitating rehabilitation.

All outgoing feeders namely Gakenke, Kirambo and Ntaruka were connected to one switch - disconnectors to supply power, the ministry of infrastructure said.

This meant that failure of any of the feeders would cause power outages for many households, hence making rehabilitation necessary.

The Government received a $7.2million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) through the Scaling Up Energy Access Project (SEAP) to upgrade the two substations.

Rulindo has two transformers with a combined 20 MVA Gifurwe has one transformer of 10 MVA.

The Chief Executive Officer of REG, Ron Weiss said that the project will tremendously improve reliability and quality of power supply in the Northern Province.

"There is a big improvement in terms of reduced outages for feeders supplied from both Rulindo and Gifurwe. This does not only translate into improved service delivery but also a financial gain to us." he said.

Despite the efforts being made to increase access and generation capacity of the country, the losses due to old power facilities have been undermining progress.

This explains the need to improve power substations and upgrade the transmission and distribution network all over the country.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Patricie Uwase, hailed the support from the Africa Development Bank, saying had boosted power distribution.

"We have confidence that the completion of this phase will boost our network operations, reduce power and energy losses," she said.

Egidia Mutuyemungu, one of the beneficiaries who runs a haircut saloon said access to reliable electricity supply has improved her earnings.

"Since the government upgraded the electricity plant we have enough and reliable electricity and we work without any challenge," she said.

Rwanda

New Cabinet - A Skillful Blend of Age, Gender and Technocrats

When President Kagame announced his new Cabinet last week, among the things that stood out was the number of women… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.