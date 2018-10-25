24 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda, Tanzania Seek to Fast-Track Railway Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Karuhanga

Rwandan and Tanzanian ministers in charge of transport met on Monday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to discuss the implementation of the Isaka-Kigali Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project and reiterated the desire by both countries to hasten the project.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Amb Claver Gatete, and his Tanzanian counterpart, Eng. Isack Kamwelwe, led the two countries' respective delegations.

"The two ministers held an official meeting to review progress and agree on major policy and strategic actions to be taken by respective governments to facilitate and expedite implementation of the Isaka-Kigali Railway project," reads part of the communiqué.

"The ministers reiterated the commitment of both countries to this important project and their desire to fast-track the implementation of the project towards the directive of Heads of State to make the two countries connected by the standard gauge railway to facilitate transport and trade along the corridor".

The communiqué indicates that the ministers reviewed and deliberated on key implementation issues of the project and, among others, agreed that the Tanzanian government will fast-track the longstanding payments related to the project.

The meeting also directed the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) and the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) to mobilize necessary funds for payment of the upcoming invoices from the consultants working on the project.

No amounts of money or pertinent details are mentioned in the statement.

The ministers also directed Permanent Secretaries responsible for transport to fast-track the ratification of the bilateral agreement for the financing and implementation of the joint project.

Permanent Secretaries responsible for transport and finance were directed to meet and discuss on the financial model before the ministers meet and conclude the matter "not later than" November 15.

The 521-kilometre Isaka-Kigali SGR project will cost an estimated $2.5 billion.

At the end of January, Rwandan and Tanzanian Finance ministers met in Dar es Salaam to discuss possible funding options for the project. At the time, Gatete was the Minister for Finance.

His delegation then met with his Tanzanian counterpart, Dr Philip Mpango and his team as a follow up to the previous meeting held January 20 by the countries' Ministers for Infrastructure on the same project.

Rwanda

Rulindo, Gifurwe Substations Inaugurated Following Upgrade

Two upgraded substations which are expected to improve efficiency in power supply, especially in the Northern Province,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.