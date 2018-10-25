MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has extended a cheeky invitation to arch-rivals in Zanu PF to attend the opposition's 19th anniversary celebrations which had also been planned for a mock inauguration of party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora revealed the invitation on popular microblogging platform, Twitter on Wednesday.

"The MDC anniversary at long last is proceeding at Gwanzura stadium on Saturday the 27th of October," Mwonzora said.

"We have invited other Zimbabwean political parties including Zanu PF to our anniversary. A new Zimbabwe a new politics!"

His post however generated mixed reactions among locals.

Mwonzora's half-hearted invite of party rivals was described by MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume as a tongue-in-cheek expression directed at millions of Zanu PF supporters who were allegedly duped to support the "rigging" of the 30 July elections.

"It is probably a tongue-in-cheek invitation but again every Zimbabwean is invited; surely it should be clear to all Zanu PF supporters that they made a mistake in helping this person steal power," said Mafume.

As if to cement Mafume's statement, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo denied having received any invitation from MDC.

"We have not received anything, I do not know who they have invited; they should tell you who they invited," Moyo said.

Tensions between the two main parties in the country have remained very high since the disputed July 30 elections which the Chamisa led party claims to have won.

MDC did not attend Mnangagwa's inauguration August even after government and Zanu PF officials claimed to have invited them.

However, Zanu PF faces at MDC events have been seen before, with party national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri having attended the Buhera funeral of founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai February this year.