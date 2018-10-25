Nigeria: CAF Confed Cup - Enyimba Crash Out

The House of Representatives yesterday ordered an immediate investigation into claims that Chinese drugs manufacturers… Read more »

Enyimba had lost the first leg 1-0 at home in Aba to crash out on 3-1 aggregate. Rangers is to represent Nigeria in the competition next year following it's victory over Kano Pillars wednesday

Nigeria's last team in continental football, Enyimba FC of Aba lost 2-1 to Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the second leg of the semi final of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup last night to exit the competition.

