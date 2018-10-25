Nigeria: CAF Confed Cup - Enyimba Crash Out

Nigeria's last team in continental football, Enyimba FC of Aba lost 2-1 to Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the second leg of the semi final of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup last night to exit the competition.
Enyimba had lost the first leg 1-0 at home in Aba to crash out on 3-1 aggregate. Rangers is to represent Nigeria in the competition next year following it's victory over Kano Pillars wednesday
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Results
Barcelona 2-0 Inter
PSV 2-2 Tottenham
Liverpool 4-0 Zvezda
PSG 2-2 Napoli
Galatasaray 0-0 Schalke 04
Lokomotiv 1-3 Porto
Dortmund 4-0 Atletico
Brugge 1-1 Monaco