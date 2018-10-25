Uganda: Kabale Cao Dead

The Kabale Chief Administrative Officer, Wilson Tibugyenda is dead. A family member said Tibugyenda breathed his last at his home in Mbarara municipality Wednesday afternoon.

According to the source, Tibugyenda succumbed to pancreatic cancer, which he has been battling for many years.

Ms Bridget Asinga Tumwesigye, the Kabale District Vice Chairperson confirmed Tibugyend's death.

She explained that Tibugyenda has been on a sick leave since February this year, adding that plans had been on to fly the deceased to India for specialized treatment.

Asinga said she was unable to speak more because she was locked up in a meeting to organise funeral arrangements and how the deceased's body can be transferred from Mbarara to his ancestral home in Rukungiri District.

The Kabale LC V Chairperson, Patrick Besigye Keihwa has described Tibugyenda as a hardworking officer, nonpartisan and corrupt free. Keihwa said the late Tibugyenda will be remembered as for time keeping.

The Kisoro LC V Chairman, Abel bizimana says that Tibugyenda will be remembered for fighting against lazy civil servants and creating harmony. Tibugyenda moved to Kabale from Kisoro in May 2017.

He also served as the chief Administrative office in Rukungiri, Mbarara Kabong and Ibanda districts.