Nigeria: Encomiums Trail Daily Trust President Buhari Golf Cup

Sometime last year, we at the Daily Trust were requesting something that was almost arbitrary but indeed burdensome. After a grand tourney we staged in collaboration with the Plateau State Government at the Lamingo Golf Club in Jos, we believed we could easily move a notch higher by staging a truly President Golf Cup to honor the ever sports loving President Muhammadu Buhari. Almost dizzy at our own giant thoughts, we moved with ferocious enthusiasm to climb our own Everest.

But things were not turning roses like we initially envisaged. Several trips to the Villa to get an endorsement was almost turning us back from tracks. But the unusual endless rains in Abuja egged us on. We were like telling ourselves that with rains dropping every minute, we would not really thinking of staging a grand golf tourney indoors. And since God always answer prayers, the moment rains dry out, a solid endorsement came from the Aso Villa that Daily Trust should, as requested, move to stage the President Cup.

For years, there have been President Cups which come in epileptic manner. And any year the tourney turned up, it was usually marred with absurdity. Especially the one staged for President Obasanjo in Abeokuta Golf Club ended in absolute rancor. All dirty fingers point were pointed at the doorsteps of Nigeria Golf Federation. Sure thing is golf, worldwide, is huge to that point it rubs authority with football.

This is the joy. The minute words reached the golf community in Nigeria that Daily Trust, on its own, could make such giant strides to honor a sitting President with an uncommon tourney that would involve close to 200 professional golfers and 500 amateurs across the West Africa region, encomium have been pouring in from like golf places.

For instance, Barrister Tony Azogu, a past Captain of the IBB Golf Club and in fact the man who organized a mighty tourney in honor of former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, mentioned that it was a bold effort for a known newspaper like Daily Trust making forays into sports, the one thing that truly unites Nigerians of all races and religion.

"When this news came to me that President Buhari will be honored with a Pro-Am tourney by Daily Trust, I was truly amazed. I mean a Newspaper which only last year arranged a massive amateur tourney in collaboration with the Plateau Government making these giant strides without any doubt is showing great character. Personally I will support this event and make it a huge success so other corporate bodies can come out and promote sports, especially golf," Tony Azogu said.

Also the Director of the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria, Sampson Lawal, agreed that this tournament could fetch a decent payday for his close to 200 members who have been idle for most part of the year.

"Too true, the Daily Trust President Cup tentatively fixed for sometime in December could weigh some N10 million to the Pros in prize monies.

"I just pray we have a good time", Lawal said. "December period is crucial because this is the time we engage ourselves with the Plateau Governor's Cup. But we are professionals. We can play as many tourneys as we get in a month. We will only work that dates don't clash".

From us at Daily Trust, dates won't clash.