South Africa: Urgent Bid to Stop Release of Gladafrica Report Heads to Labour Court

The Labour Court is expected to hear an urgent application on Thursday, filed by Tshwane City manager Moeketsi Mosola to prevent the release of a draft report on engineering company GladAfrica.

In August, the City and GladAfrica were at the centre of allegations of tender irregularities, following a reported R12bn deal it secured to provide project management support to the City.

The City later resolved to institute an investigation into the allegations after attempts by Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga to suspend Mosola were unsuccessful.

In September, the company also decided to request the Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council to probe the process undertaken by GladAfrica Project Managers (Pty) Ltd in bidding for the contract.

A report into the scandal was expected to be shared with the capital city's councillors on Thursday.

However, Mosola lodged papers in the Labour Court on Tuesday.

News24 reported on Wednesday that in court papers, Mosola sought to have the decision for an investigation into the matter deemed unlawful. He also wanted the investigation to be halted.

In his founding affidavit, Mosola wrote that he had no quarrel with the council's decision to investigate the allegations of misconduct in the GladAfrica transaction. But he added that he disputed the legality of the process that the council had chosen to follow.

The ANC has since threatened to lodge a High Court application to have the awarding of the controversial GladAfrica tender set aside, should Msimanga fail to have it put under judicial review.

In a letter from their attorneys, sent on Wednesday, the ANC said: "We need not remind you that an invalid and improper administrative decision taken remains until set aside by an order of the court."

