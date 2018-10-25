24 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 32 to Hit Camp for Harambee Starlets AWCON Preps

By Vincent Opiyo

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has named his provisional squad of 32 players ahead of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations scheduled for Ghana from November 17 to December 1.

The team is set to report to camp on Monday and have lined up two friendly matches against Uganda (home) and Ghana (away) before the tournament.

Majority of the players featured in the qualifiers against Uganda and Equatorial Guinea with a few additions including United States-based Nekesa Marjolene.

The striker was the runners up top scorer at the 2014 Airtel Rising Stars National secondary Term Two B Games in Kakamega helping Butere Girls to the girls football title.

Starlets were pooled in Group B alongside defending champions Nigeria, Zambia and South Africa.

The team requires Sh43 million for apt preparations according to FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Pauline Atieno (Makolanders), Maureen Shimuli (Wadadia), Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Monica Karambu (Thika Queens), Diana Tembesi (Wiyeta Girls)

Defenders

Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Wendy Achieng (Spedag), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Phelistus Kadari (Vihiga Queens), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Ambogo (Spedag), Maureen Khakasa (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Juliet Auma (Thika Queens), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens)

Midfielders

Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Mary Kinuthia (Gaspo Youth), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo Youth), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Corazone Aquino (Vihiga Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Youth), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Christine Nafula (Gaspo Youth), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Mercy Achieng (Thika Queens), Cheris Avilia (Spedag)


Neddy Atieno (Makolanders), Esse Akida (Ramat Hasharon), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Phoebe Oketch (Vihiga Queens), Marjolene Nekesa (USA)

