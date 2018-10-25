Kenya: KBC to Air Live Safari Sevens Action

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation will be the official television broadcasters for the 22nd second edition of the Safari Sevens that will be held from November 9 to 11 at Rugby Football Union of East Africa grounds.

The national broadcaster will televise hot action of one of Africa's premier sevens tournament live on its free to air TV channel

This year's tournament will involve 12 teams. There will also be the traditional veterans' tourney and an age-grade event.

Tickets are already on sale and can be obtained online with entry on day costing Sh500.

Regular advance tickets are retailing for Sh1,200 for Saturday and Sunday while VIP tickets are Sh2,500 for either day.

Season tickets are available at Sh2,000 regular and Sh4,500 VIP. Tickets for children are going for Sh500.