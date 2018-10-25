Kenya: Why Kenyan Skaters Risk Missing Continental Showpiece

Kenyan skaters risk missing out on yet another international event after the Kenya Federation of Roller-skating (KFRS) failed to secure funding from the Ministry of Sports to facilitate their participation in the second African Inline Speed Skating Championships set for Ismailia, Egypt starting this Sunday.

The federation could also not raise adequate funds nor acquire government assistance to send qualified skaters to the World Speed Skating Championships held in the Netherlands in July.

Skaters, who took part in qualifiers held in March, had been in non-residential training ahead of the July world event.

KFRS Secretary General Lameck Wafula says it's a shame that the work the team has put in since March risks going down the drain as they face a similar fate ahead of the African event.

"This is certainly the best team in Africa and they will come back with medals. We are only seeking Sh1 million for return air tickets, we do not even want allowances. What is 1 million compared to the glory that these skaters winning medals will bring Kenya?" he posed.

The Ministry of Sports ironically flagged the team off on Tuesday afternoon at their Kencom offices, but their position remains that they do not have funds for the trip.

"We will not be able to take care of this team to Egypt. We are concentrating on developing Kasarani for enhanced skating," the letter to KFRS from the Sports ministry read in part.

Wafula says that their efforts to seek funds from other avenues and institutions have been hampered by the fact that the federation had not been issued with a certificate of registration which they only acquired last week.

He adds that the team has been training four days a week since May and sacrificed much to realise the dream of representing the country internationally.

"Skating is an Olympic sport and it being so the best way to prepare is to participate in international events. We only have next year to have a team ready for the (2020) Olympics. Are we going to be ready? Do we even know if we are going to participate in the World Roller Games next year if we are not participating in the African event?" a frustrated Wafula posited.

The federation held qualifiers on October 15, for the African event, which was initially set for August. but pushed to October, and selected 12 athletes to represent the country in the continental event.

Four officials are to accompany the team to Egypt.