Kenya: Nyeri Race Registration Launched

Part of the proceeds from the registration of the inaugural Dr Wahome Gakuru memorial race will be used to establish a ward at the county referral hospital in Nyeri.

The registration exercise for the race slated for November 11 was launched on Wednesday by Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga in his office.

"We want this race to have a wider impact than just competition. That is why we have decided to establish Dr Wahome Gakuru ward through its proceeds," said Kahiga.

The rest of the proceeds will go to prizes and other race logistics.

The winner for the half marathon will take home Sh250,000.

The exercise can be done at all the sub county offices and via a paybill number for those outside the county.

"We have invited local, national and international runners to this event and our target is over 1000 people. We are encouraging Nyeri people to come out either to cheer up our runners or compete," Kahiga added.

He extended an invitation to all the current and veteran athletic stars to come and grace the event.

"It will be special to have our upcoming runners and locals shake hands with our home grown stars like Catherine Ndereba, Charles Kamathi, Margaret Nyairera among others. Come and support your home now," said the county chief.

Meanwhile, the race has received yet another boost of Sh0.5million towards its preparations.

The Co-operative bank gave Sh300,000 while Pewin motors injected Sh200,00.

Three weeks ago, the Sports ministry pledged Sh1million, while the Sorts Academy added Sh0.5million.

The organizers of the race have mapped a course that will start and end at Ruring'u stadium.

The race is meant to commemorate the death of Nyeri's third governor Wahome Gakuru, who perished last year through a road accident.