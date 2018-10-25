Kenya: IAAF to Support Technical Aspects of the Stanchart Marathon

Athletics Kenya (AK) will deploy 130 technical officials to oversee this year's Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon that will start and end at Uhuru Park on Sunday.

At the same time, Nairobi County traffic department has announced the closure of key roads leading to the route that will host the five races that will be on cards on that day.

AK Nairobi region chairman, Barnabas Korir said the technical officials will include highly trained technicians from the International Association of Athletics federation (IAAF), who will be at the start and finish.

"The extra attention to the technical aspects of the race is in a bid to have the race join the league of the world's elite marathons," said Korir during the press briefing as the organisers announced an entry of 18,000 elite and fun runners by Wednesday.

"These officials will ensure that the results are real time so as to make the work for the media easier," explained Korir said at the Standard Chartered Bank offices in Nairobi.

Nairobi deputy Traffic Commandant, Geoffrey Njogu disclosed that they have put in place measures that will ensure safety for both the participants, fans and motorists.

Njogu further released an elaborate road closure diversions schedule that will see traffic to and out of the city diverted to alternative roads between 4am and 2pm on Sunday.

The affected roads include sections of Mombasa road, Uhuru Highway, Upper Hill and Forest road.

Within the Central Business District (CBD), Kenyatta Avenue, Muindi Mbingu and sections of Haile Selassie and University Way will also be closed.

"We do not expect major disruptions in the flow of traffic. We have carefully organised traffic diversions to ensure that Nairobi county residents have alternative routes to critical locations in the city including hospitals, churches and airports," said Njogu.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman said the change of the start and finishing points from Haile Selassie Avenue opposite Railway Club, Nairobi to Uhuru Park's processional way was done as to give fans a vantage point for all the races.

Gitau said that entry is still open until Saturday as he called on those who have registered to collect their running kits from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

"We have a good mix of elite and budding athletes plus an unprecedented entry of past winners all eyeing the Sh8 million prize purse," said Gitau.

Among those who had entered the event is Kenya's Valary Ayaibei, who is back to defend her Half Marathon (21km) title.

Ayaibei won the Beijing Marathon in September, clocking 2:21:38 to become the first Kenyan woman to win in the Chinese capital.

Other confirmed women participants are seasoned long distance runners Eunice Chebet and Naomi Jepkorir Kipsanai.

Julius Kipyego Keter, who finished second at Hong Kong's StanChart Marathon last year and Edinburgh Marathon champion Julius Kiplagat Korir will grace the men's marathon.