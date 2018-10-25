25 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KQ Boss Slams Staff Plot to Boycott New York Flight

Photo: Daily Nation
A Kenya Airways plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

Nairobi — Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Mikosz has condemned calls by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) for its staff to boycott work during the New York maiden flight set for Sunday.

In a statement, Mikosz stated that the company has undergone massive transformation to make operating to the US from Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, a reality.

"We were surprised by the destructive behaviour the union has demonstrated by asking staff to stay away from the US operations and can only view this as an attempt to use this positive occasion as an opportunity to pressurise the management into negotiations," he said.

He said the opening of the New York City route is one of the key highlights and culmination of a year of hard work.

He stated that the focus of Kenya Airways was to create jobs directly and indirectly and that the call to stay away from such a momentous occasion will have a negative impact on the country.

