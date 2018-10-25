Eritrea: Training for Farmers in Foro

Massawa — The Ministry of Agriculture branch in Foro sub-zone organized training for 28 farmers from five administrative areas aimed increasing their capacity and there by boost production.

The trainees were from the administrative areas of Zula, Afta, Hadish, Airomale and Malka and the training included on seeds development and control, vegetables and fruits farming, soil and water conservation as well as application of fertilizers and pesticides.

The head of the branch office, Mr. Tesfai Tewolde said that the training will have significant contribution in developing the capacity of the farmers and called for transferring their knowledge to fellow farmers in their areas. He also called for timely information in case of unusual occurrences in their farms.

In Foro sub-zone there is about nine thousand arable lands.