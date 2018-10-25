24 October 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Plane Carrying Medical Supplies Barred From Landing in Las Anod

A plane carrying medical supplies dispatched by the Federal Government of Somalia has been denied access to land at Las Anod Airport in Sool region, where deadly fighting between members of two sub-clans of the Dhulbahante clan is ongoing.

The Oceane Airlines was transporting medical supplies aimed to treat tens of people injured in the fighting in Dhumay village near Las Anod. The medical supplies were dispatched by the Federal Government in response to the medical needs of victims of the bloody confrontation that has claimed lives of nearly 70 people.

Somaliland authorities, who control the town of Las Anod, are said to be responsible of barring of the plane from landing in the town. Some of the injured people in the clashes were transported to Galkayo hospital in northern Galkayo. The Somaliland administration is yet to comment on this incident.

