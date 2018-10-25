Uganda: Murder Most Foul As Killers Raid Kampala, Surrounding Areas

Kampala — A private guard at a residence in Najjera II in Wakiso District took an abrupt leave hours before a machete-wielding gang raided and brutally killed Archie Rwego, the home owner, early yesterday morning.

Police say they are investigating whether the disappearance of the unnamed guard, who said he was travelling to Nebbi District on an unspecified errand, was a coincidence or pre-planned alibi on the eve of the macabre attack.

He had locked the three dogs in a kennel and moved away with the key, one detective said. The attackers on arrival poisoned the canines and viciously killed one that delayed to die.

"They cut the razor wire [on the perimetre wall fence] and jumped inside. They killed the dogs and afterwards broke the behind door. They entered the house without the couple's knowledge because it was raining," Mr Vincent Ssekate, the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) spokesperson, said.

Detectives yesterday combed the neighbourhood, questioning neighbours and recording statements from relatives, including the widow Dorah Asio.

Onlookers, whose numbers swelled as news of the gruesome killing spread, milled around the deceased's home adjacent to Esella Country Hotel.

Rwego was post-humously identified as a brother-in-law to CID director Grace Akullo, having married her niece. The police spy chief yesterday condemned the killing, and said inquiries into the killing and the other recent ones were underway.

"We are investigating these crimes," she said, without delving into any detail.

In accounts to police, Ms Asio said the thugs struck during a heavy downpour at around 3am on Tuesday night, cut open the perimeter fence-top razor wire, ringed part of the house verandah with white powdered substance and broke the rear door to gain entry.

A detective familiar with the investigations, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak on the sensitive inquiries, said three muscular men to their consternation and trepidation unexpectedly smashed through and switched the light in the boardroom on.

Her husband sprang to his feet to tackle the intruders who overpowered and stabbed him 10 times in the head, chest and shoulder.

They left him for dead. Shortly after, they grabbed two of Ms Asio's hand bags, a rucksack and plucked off a television screen before escaping. It is unclear if the trio had accomplices who remained outside the building or home as observation posts.

The widow said she made an alarm, but received no response likely because the sound of the heavily falling rains muffled her distress call to neighbours.

Their house in a sprawling middle-income neighbourhood is belted to the east by a path leading to an acre-wide vacant land right behind the home. There is an unoccupied 50 by 100 plot between the deceased's house and the next home to the west.

After the assailants fled, Ms Asio telephoned a relative and crossed over to Esella Country Hotel to seek the manager's help to drive her profusely bleeding husband to a nearby health facility. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rwego was the manager at Boma Tiles, a private ceramic business, relatives and friends said.

Police said the assaulters appeared to have done thorough reconnaissance on the Najjera home before striking.

They likely had information the private security guard was not on duty, he said, without explaining information giving rise to the suspicion.

Ms Asio said she was traumatised and unable to speak to the media.

Rwego's brutal killing becomes the fourth in three days in metropolitan Kampala that covers the capital city and the neighbouring Wakiso and Mukono districts.

Police, army introduce roadblocks

Meanwhile security forces have begun staging random check-points and intensified both foot and motorised patrols, starting in Mukono District, to try to catch machete-wielding gangsters terrorising people in metropolitan Kampala.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the metropolitan police spokesperson, said the operations and sentries are being manned jointly by the military and police to close in on suspected criminals who last Sunday night killed four of eight Mukono residents.

The methods of attack and signature brutality of the nascent machete-wielding gangs prowling in greater Kampala mirror the viciousness of the previous raiders in Masaka.

Although security recently announced they had the insecurity situation in Masaka and the neighbouring districts under control, the threat has leap-frogged close to the capital, triggering panic among city dwellers.

The reinstatement of roadblocks, which will be mobile and operational mostly at night, point to a major policy reversal after President Museveni said his government would not respond with panic to rising gun violence in and around Kampala.

Mr Owoyesigyire appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies and endure any inconveniences resulting from the stepped up counter-measures, including the spontaneous sentries.