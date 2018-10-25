Uganda: Why Army Released Kawooya

Kampala — The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) yesterday released Mr Yusuf Kawooya for fear of public riots and his poor health, according to sources.

Mr Kawooya, who was captured on video being tortured by armed men in the city centre last week, was released without any charge against him.

According to the release bond form, he is expected to report back to CMI on October 30 to claim his personal items and be informed about the status of his case.

Since last Thursday when Kawooya was violently arrested, CMI operatives had reportedly been interrogating him over alleged links to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, fraudulent land sales in the city and asked him about his association with Muslim sheikhs who have been implicated in assassinations of other Muslim clerics.

Sources privy to the investigations said the CMI released Mr Kawooya because people in Nakawa Division in Kampala were planning public riots over his detention but he also had complained of persistent internal pains following the beating he suffered during his arrest and transfer to the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka, Wakiso District, for detention.

Sources said the army suspected that if he was not attended to by medical doctors, his deteriorating condition could spark riots similar to those that paralysed the city following the alleged torture and prolonged detention of Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake after Arua Municipality parliamentary by-elections in August.

According to sources, residents of Nakawa Division in Kampala demanded for either unconditional release of Kawooya or his production in court or else they would hold public protests in the city.

There were back and forth negotiations between CMI and the family members coordinated by Nakawa Division Mayor Ronald Balimwezo and Nakawa MP Michael Kabaziguruka.

Mr Balimwezo yesterday confirmed engaging in negotiations with government officials to have Mr Kawooya released. He said shortly after Mr Kawooya's arrest, residents of Nakawa petitioned him to intervene and ensure that he is released.

He said he immediately contacted Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, who promised to trace Mr Kawooya's whereabouts. He also reportedly contacted the CMI chief Brig Abel Kandiho.

Our efforts to get a response from the army why they had detained Mr Kawooya were futile. By press time, the deputy army spokesman Lt Col Deo Akiiki, had not responded to our calls and text messages to him about the matter.