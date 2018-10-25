25 October 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UPDF Soldier Hacks One in Kakumiro, Goes Into Hiding

By Alex Tumuhimbise

A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life at a local clinic in Kibambula trading centre along Kakumiro-Karuguza road in Kakumiro District after he was allegedly attacked by a UPDF soldier who hacked him nearly to death.

The victim, Mr Tadeo Kisembo, a resident of Buhungiro village in Kisengwe Sub County, Kakumiro District was allegedly attacked on Wednesday by a soldier who was armed with a machete and hit him several times and left him unconscious.

Kisembo told Daily Monitor that the soldier attached to Mubende military barracks attacked him and cut him twice on the head as he was going home.

"I was going back home the soldier who is my neighbor attacked me with a panga and cut me twice and left me half dead and I only realized what was going on after spending some time in a clinic. I suspect that he attacked me because I caused the arrest of his wife who stole my hoe and failed to pay it," Kisembo said.

Kisembo is said to have been saved by residents who came to his rescue after he made an alarm.

Mr Mariko Nsereko, the area secretary for security said that the incident could have resulted from misunderstandings between the two families of the victim and the suspect who is on the run.

Police said they are looking for the suspect.

